Domestic investment banks dominate 2016 IPO league table

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in the initial public offering (IPO) league table for 2016. The top three investment banks are Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital, with a combined volume of nearly Rs 7,700 crore, shows data compiled from Bloomberg . Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are three foreign banks in the top 10. Other domestic investment banks that have had a good year are JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL. None of them was not in the top 10 list in last year’s IPO league table. In 2016, around 25 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?