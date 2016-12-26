TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » SI » Features

West Coast Paper to Sandur Manganese: Four small-caps to bet on
Business Standard

Domestic investment banks dominate 2016 IPO league table

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in IPO league table for 2016

Pavan Burugula 

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in the initial public offering (IPO) league table for 2016. The top three investment banks are Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital, with a combined volume of nearly Rs 7,700 crore, shows data compiled from Bloomberg . Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are three foreign banks in the top 10. Other domestic investment banks that have had a good year are JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL. None of them was not in the top 10 list in last year’s IPO league table.  In 2016, around 25 ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Domestic investment banks dominate 2016 IPO league table

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in IPO league table for 2016

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in IPO league table for 2016 Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in the initial public offering (IPO) league table for 2016. The top three investment banks are Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital, with a combined volume of nearly Rs 7,700 crore, shows data compiled from Bloomberg . Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are three foreign banks in the top 10. Other domestic investment banks that have had a good year are JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL. None of them was not in the top 10 list in last year’s IPO league table.  In 2016, around 25 ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Domestic investment banks dominate 2016 IPO league table

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in IPO league table for 2016

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in the initial public offering (IPO) league table for 2016. The top three investment banks are Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital, with a combined volume of nearly Rs 7,700 crore, shows data compiled from Bloomberg . Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are three foreign banks in the top 10. Other domestic investment banks that have had a good year are JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL. None of them was not in the top 10 list in last year’s IPO league table.  In 2016, around 25 ...

image
Business Standard
177 22