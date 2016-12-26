Domestic investment banks dominate 2016 IPO league table

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in IPO league table for 2016

Domestic investment bankers have emerged winners in the initial public offering (IPO) league table for 2016. The top three investment banks are Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital, with a combined volume of nearly Rs 7,700 crore, shows data compiled from Bloomberg . Citibank, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC are three foreign banks in the top 10. Other domestic investment banks that have had a good year are JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets and IIFL. None of them was not in the top 10 list in last year’s IPO league table. In 2016, around 25 ...

Pavan Burugula