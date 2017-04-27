TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

Number crunching: Just how much is Sahara's Aamby Valley worth?
Business Standard

Domestic private equity in realty doubled in 2016: JLL report

It touched $3.4 bn in 2016 as against $2 bn in 2015

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Realty

Domestic private equity investment in real estate has doubled last year, says a new study.

The domestic private equity investment in real estate touched $3.4 billion in 2016 as against $2 billion in 2015, said a report from JLL.

The 2016 has crossed 2007 peak of $3.3 billion, it said.

"Local knowledge makes them more confident than foreign counterparts that do not get to witness all the positive changes take place in India. With many states on the verge of setting up real estate regulator and REITs coming up, 2017 could very well set a new benchmark as far domestic PE inflows into the Indian estate is concerned," said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director of  capital markets and international director at JLL.

In comparison, foreign PE investments stood at $1.54 billion in 2015 and $1.85 billion in 2016. The corresponding figure in 2007, which was previous peak, stood at $4.6 billion.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Domestic private equity in realty doubled in 2016: JLL report

It touched $3.4 bn in 2016 as against $2 bn in 2015

It touched $3.4 bn in 2016 as against $2 bn in 2015
Domestic private equity investment in real estate has doubled last year, says a new study.

The domestic private equity investment in real estate touched $3.4 billion in 2016 as against $2 billion in 2015, said a report from JLL.

The 2016 has crossed 2007 peak of $3.3 billion, it said.

"Local knowledge makes them more confident than foreign counterparts that do not get to witness all the positive changes take place in India. With many states on the verge of setting up real estate regulator and REITs coming up, 2017 could very well set a new benchmark as far domestic PE inflows into the Indian estate is concerned," said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director of  capital markets and international director at JLL.

In comparison, foreign PE investments stood at $1.54 billion in 2015 and $1.85 billion in 2016. The corresponding figure in 2007, which was previous peak, stood at $4.6 billion.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Domestic private equity in realty doubled in 2016: JLL report

It touched $3.4 bn in 2016 as against $2 bn in 2015

Domestic private equity investment in real estate has doubled last year, says a new study.

The domestic private equity investment in real estate touched $3.4 billion in 2016 as against $2 billion in 2015, said a report from JLL.

The 2016 has crossed 2007 peak of $3.3 billion, it said.

"Local knowledge makes them more confident than foreign counterparts that do not get to witness all the positive changes take place in India. With many states on the verge of setting up real estate regulator and REITs coming up, 2017 could very well set a new benchmark as far domestic PE inflows into the Indian estate is concerned," said Shobhit Agarwal, managing director of  capital markets and international director at JLL.

In comparison, foreign PE investments stood at $1.54 billion in 2015 and $1.85 billion in 2016. The corresponding figure in 2007, which was previous peak, stood at $4.6 billion.

image
Business Standard
177 22