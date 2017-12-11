Driven by big ticket deals, PE/VC investments touch $2.7 bn in November

The month of November has recorded the highest monthly value of exits ever with 25 exits worth $2.7 billion. The month also witnessed investments worth $2.9 billion across 56 deals. (over $100 million) are emerging as a highlight in 2017.

According to EY's monthly PE deal tracker, November 2017 recorded the highest value of exits ever for any given month, 25 exits worth $2.7 billion) mainly due to one large open market exit — selling five per cent stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.5 billion.

There were two PE-backed IPOs in November 2017, which saw Kedaara selling 13.6 per cent stake in Mahindra Logistics for $65 million and Reliance Alternative Investment Fund selling 33 per cent stake in Khadim for $68 million.

From a sector perspective, telecom topped the charts due to the $1.5 billion exit by Telecom was followed by financial services with four exits worth $650 million.

Vivek Soni, partner and leader for Private Equity Services, EY said that as projected earlier, November 2017 has been a stellar month for investments as well as exits and we expect strong traction in December 2017 as well.

The year 2017 has been the best year for Indian private equity. The Indian market is now considered as the most attractive destination for investment by global LPs (Limited Partners).

"In 2018, we project increased allocation/exposure to India by large global LP's, and expect continuation of the upward trajectory that we are witnessing in 2017 within both investments and exits," said Soni.

On deals, in YTD 2017, 54 deals have been recorded of value greater than $100 million. Also all major sectors including real estate, e-commerce, technology, retail and consumer products (RCP) and healthcare have recorded new all-time highs in terms of value invested.

November 2017 has recorded 217 per cent increase in value of investments, while in terms of volume it increased 37 per cent compared to same period last year ($2.9 billion across 56 deals in November 2017 vs $0.9 billion across 41 deals in November 2016). On a month-on-month basis, there was an increase of 40 per cent in value while number of deals remained the same.

This increase was driven significantly by high number of November 2017 recorded 10 deals with value greater than $100 million (highest number for any given month ever) aggregating $2.3 billion.

The year 2017 is emerging as the best year ever for with 54 deals so far, aggregating $18.2 billion, said Soni.

This is mainly due to increasing exposure of big bracket pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and global buyout funds in India who earlier preferred the LP route. This also reinforces the growing interest of the investor community to invest in the Indian PE market and their growing confidence to make larger bets, he added.

Financial services topped with $993 million invested across nine deals. 2017 has been the best year for financial services which has recorded $5.8 billion across 95 deals so far, more than double the previous high of $2.5 billion across 72 deals recorded for the whole of 2016. Also, 2017 is turning out to be the best year in value terms for other prominent sectors like real estate, e-commerce, technology, RCP, and healthcare as well.