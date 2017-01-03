Everyman's endorser

Will Thums Up change the endorsement game for Ranveer Singh?

For the past year and more, Ranveer Singh has leapt out of hoardings and TV screens, screamed out of radio spots and splashed himself across the pages of leading newspapers in the country. The brands have changed, from Ching’s noodles to e-commerce platform Quikr to travel portal Makemytrip and a host of others, but the endorser has not. So when Coke chose him to be the face of their popular Thums Up brand, the question that popped up on many screens was: Is this going to be yet another notch on Singh’s list or is this the one that will halt his wanderlust? Undoubtedly, ...

Urvi Malvania