Fee-on-advice model for MFs on back burner

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is unlikely to proceed with an earlier plan for moving to a fully fee-based model, from the current commission-based structure, for the Rs 17-lakh-crore mutual fund (MF) sector. According to sources, the regulators now favours continuing with both models till it does a deep analysis of such a transition. This is in contrast to the earlier stand, of wanting the commission-based model to be done away. The proposal had gathered more steam after the Sumit Bose committee’s recommendations in August 2015, on mis-selling of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?