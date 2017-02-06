FIIs will see the Budget as a continuation of govt policies: Andrew Holland

Despite challenges at the global and the domestic level, ANDREW HOLLAND, chief executive of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies, feels India will continue to be seen as a safe haven. In conversation with Puneet Wadhwa, he shares his views on the recent Union Budget and the road ahead for the markets and economy. Edited excerpts: What are your key takeaways from the Budget? While there is nothing groundbreaking, perhaps after the shock of demonetisation, the finance minister delivered exactly what the market needed — stability and consistency. There was nothing ...