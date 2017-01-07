Final Fantasy XV: Fun with its share of kinks

Final Fantasy XV features an open-world environment and real-time combat, but with each hour you devote, the flaws become clearer

Only a handful of video game franchises can invoke nostalgia. Final Fantasy is one of them. The video game series, which began in 1987, came out with its fifteenth instalment in late 2016. Available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, I got my hands on the PS4 version of it. Having played every instalment in the series, I was excited to see what XV had in store, especially since it was in development since 2006. Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy XV revolves around Noctis Lucis Caelum, the crown prince of Lucis and his quest to free his land from the clutches of ...

Kakoli Chakraborty