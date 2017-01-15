Flying for time

SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India spar over data as price is no longer a brand differentiator

A new battle has broken out in Indian skies and this time the fight is over punctuality and not the ticket price. Airlines are promoting their on-time performance (OTP) records and also taking potshots at each other with equal measure in a bid to lure to customers and grab market share. Interestingly, as it would seem from the war of words that has broken out between the airlines, time has emerged as the biggest differentiator among brands. Given the high degree of commoditization, where every player uses price to lure customers, time helps add value to the brand. The domestic air ...

Aneesh Phadnis