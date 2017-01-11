'From ad-hoc solutions, we have moved to customised offerings'

Clients at large need hand-holding and therefore the cost of selling becomes a bit of a deterrent

Cloud-based technology is becoming mainstream and there's lot of potential for growth, Ambarish Gupta tells Sangeeta Tanwar In what ways has the cloud-based communications industry evolved since Knowlarity’s inception in 2009? The cloud-based communications industry is maturing. Earlier, people who bought cloud-based services were seen as early adopters of a nascent technology. But now all that is changing. Today, majority of the businesses are moving their processes to cloud. Now, the government too is adopting cloud led solutions on a large scale. With greater ...

Sangeeta Tanwar