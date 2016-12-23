Feroze Gujral, from catwalk to art work

Gujral has made her mark in the art world, writes Avantika Bhuyan

A winding staircase leads into a warm, cosy space, complete with exposed bricks and minimalist furniture. Located in New Delhi’s upscale Meherchand Market, this is the new home of the Gujral Foundation. “I finally have an office now, after having worked from the dining table at home for nearly seven years,” smiles Feroze Gujral who established the Foundation with her husband, Mohit, in 2008. From being a leading model in the 1990s to managing a design studio, events company and export business along the way and now helming the Foundation, Gujral has made a smooth ...

Avantika Bhuyan