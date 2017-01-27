Full speed cruise

With the Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto wants to redefine motorcycle riding in India. The Dominar 400 is powered by a single cylinder 373.3 cc, liquid cooled, fuel injected motor. While many believe it to be powered by the same engine found on the KTM Duke, Bajaj has reworked the design and shares only a few parts with KTM’s power plant. The motor puts out 34.5 hp at 8,000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The meat of the power is found in the mid-range and the Dominar reaches its peak performance with ease. While peak torque is achieved at 6,500 rpm, the engine belts out 28 Nm ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?