Funds find IPO waves too small to surf on

A dearth of big-sized initial public offerings in recent years has constrained domestic fund managers from riding the new IPO wave. Fund managers feel forced to chase the same set of stocks amid strong inflows into their schemes. In the 52 newly listed companies since 2014, fund managers have a total investment of a mere Rs 13,270 crore, or 2.5 per cent of their assets under management (AUM) as on December 2016. The total equity AUM is Rs 5.1 lakh crore. Of this, nearly Rs 10,000 crore is locked in 16 newly listed companies. Some of these companies are Equitas ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?