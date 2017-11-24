Galleries and collectors are warming up to video art

For nearly a month, starting September 2, 2017, video art took centrestage at Sunaparanta — Goa Centre for the Arts.

Curator Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi had gleaned works from the private collection of Anurag and Payal Khanna for the show Longing. Works on display included those by Hassan Khan, Akram Zataari, Matthias Müller and Alejandro Cesarco. Siddharth Dhanvant Shanghvi The show served to shine a light on the fact that video art, or “new media art”, as the current term goes, is a new, important space for experimentation with ideas, ...