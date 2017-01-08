Game, bait and sinker

Gaming companies focus on health, recruitment and customer engagement to build their brands

Gaming companies focus on health, recruitment and customer engagement; train their lens on companies keen to build their brands with young employees

While Pokemon Go was the most popular game in 2016 that got a whole bunch of people to get outdoors (albeit with their eyes glued on to screens), several game developers in India are eschewing the popular route by building games that help users acquire new skills, improve health and learn new courses. The nascent industry also has a name - applied gaming – and is looking at ways in which it can create a community of such developers and users. Importantly, game developers are looking for greater acceptance from companies that are keen to build their brands as cool and caring ...

Anita Babu