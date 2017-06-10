Meet Ganesh Kumar, the man who topped an exam

On May 30, when the Bihar State Education Board declared the Class XII results, Ganesh Kumar, a student of Ram Nandan Singh Jagdeep Narayan Inter College in Samastipur, was in Kolkata performing the last rites of his uncle. Unlike thousands of anxious students, Kumar was calm. According to his family, he was more worried about how he would support them in Giridih, Jharkhand. Around 2 pm, the results were announced. While a third of the more than 1.2 million students cleared the exam, Ganesh topped in humanities. He had scored 92 in Hindi, 59 in psychology, 78 in English and ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?