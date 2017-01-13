Get over anxiety

At a time when stress and anxiety have become a part of our lives, technology has stepped up to help out. A number of applications are available today with the promise of busting stress. There are apps that guide you to meditate. There are those that come with relaxing melodies to help you sleep better. Some send anti-stress quotes your way. Some others encourage you to jot down what’s worrying you so that you can later revisit the source of worry to judge whether or not the outcome was as bad as the anxiety you experienced. So, the next time you find yourself ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?