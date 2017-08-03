GIC pips Brookfield to buy stake in Provenance Land

Singaporean sovereign fund GIC pipped Canadian investor Brookfield to emerge as the front-runner to buy a significant stake in Adarsh Jatia-owned Provenance Land, which owns Four Seasons Hotel & Residences in Worli area of Mumbai. The deal size is expected to be around Rs 1,000 crore — the biggest transaction in the hospitality sector this year. For GIC, this is the second-biggest deal in real estate this year after it entered into an agreement with DLF to buy a 40 per cent stake of promoters in rental arm DLF Cybercity Developers (DCCL). Though the company is yet to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?