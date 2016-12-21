Google brands its service in pixels

When Google launched Pixel in India, the fastest growing market for smartphones in the world, in October this year, it spared no expenses for its campaign. A big splash in leading national dailies with hoardings in high visibility zones in the metros and digital and television spots, the tech titan went all out to grab customer attention. But the high decibel campaign did not quite deliver what Google expected, for someone on the team got their facts in a twist. The ad showed Google Assistant responding to a user’s query about a flight to London – the United Airlines Flight ...

Alnoor Peermohamed