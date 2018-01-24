Govt chief information officers for cloud solutions and cyber security

Cloud solutions, cyber security and analytics are the top technologies targeted for new and additional spending by public sector chief information officers (CIOs) in 2018, while data centre infrastructure is the most commonly targeted for cost savings, says Gartner, Inc. Sixteen per cent government CIOs said they plan to raise spending on business intelligence and analytics (16 per cent) and data management (six per cent) in 2018.

Gartner’s 2018 CIO Agenda Survey gathered data from CIO respondents in 98 countries and across major industries. Digital transformation is the ...