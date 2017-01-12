GP Petroleums looks to ride the auto wave

The lubricants company is aiming to increase its presence in the consumer market to 5%

Two years back when the UAE-based Gulf Petrochem, a company set up by brothers Ashok and Sudhir Goyel, bought over Sah Petroleum, the market read an overhaul in the making. Now, the market is being proved right as the renamed Indian entity moves to claim a new identity. From being an industrial lubricants brand, GP Petroleums wants to make a mark in the consumer-focused auto lubricants business with a newly launched product called Repsol. It is also changing its product mix and lengthening its distribution arm to increase the contribution from auto lubricants. The lubricants ...

