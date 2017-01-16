Gradual recovery for cement firms

Cement was one of the most impacted of sectors from demonetisation. Companies had been anticipating a pick-up in demand and looking at price increases after the festive season. Instead, with demonetisation, there was a severe volume fall in November. They gained a bit in December, helped by some price cuts. Overall, the December quarter could be a washout, volumes and realisations both taking a hit on a sequential basis. Though, year-on-year, these could be up due to earlier price hikes. Realisations in north and central India might benefit some, such as Shree Cement ...