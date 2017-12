Liquidity events/exits this year



The year has seen 244 exits till November. There were 108 open market exits worth $5.17 bn. sold its 5% stake in for $1.49 bn while sold its 12.01% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance for $557.89 mn.







The year has seen 244 exits till November. There were 108 open market exits worth $5.17 bn. sold its 5% stake in for $1.49 bn while sold its 12.01% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance for $557.89 mn.

The top 5 deals this year accounted for 40.45% of the in terms of deal value. In the largest deal this year, Tencent Holdings, eBay, Microsoft, SoftBank Vision Fund, MIH Holdings invested $3.88 bn in Flipkart. This was followed by $1.78-bn investment in Axis Bank by LIC, Bain Capital, The Capital Group Companies, American Funds Distributors for 8.33% stake.