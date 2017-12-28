JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

Expect mid-teen return, higher volatility in 2018: Fund managers
Business Standard

Graphic: A Snapshot of PE activity & deals

A Snapshot of PE activity & deals

Business Standard 

Snapshot graph

Snapshot graph
First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 01:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements