Graphic: Key deals last week
There were 12 deals worth $21.81 mn, 2 PE Exits worth $55.49 mn in past 7 days ended June 28, 2017
Business Standard June 29, 2017 Last Updated at 00:51 IST
http://mybs.in/2UWbqE6
- GST is here. Are you ready? Send your queries now
- You can enroll for Aadhaar from any enrolment centre.
- Cover from Earthquake & Floods. Buy Home Insurance
- Calculate Your Premium in Seconds and Buy Health Insurance Today
- Join the services today and make your country proud
- Cover from Natural Calamities. Buy Home Insurance
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU