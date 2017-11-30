JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

How Gandhi inspired Sohini Andani's rise to $3-bn fund manager
Business Standard

Graphic: Key deals last week

There were 13 deals worth $295.00 million and 3 private equity exits worth $66.7 million in the last seven days ended November 29, 2017

Business Standard 

Top 10 equity schemes beat key indices in 2017

There were 13 deals worth $295.00 million and 3 private equity exits worth $66.7 million in the last seven days ended November 29, 2017. 

Graph
Source: VCCedge
First Published: Thu, November 30 2017. 01:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements