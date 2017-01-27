Great ball of China: How football is no longer on the sidelines

With great power comes the instinct to hoard. China loves to claim ownership of land masses in foreign countries, international water bodies, and, perhaps a little more deservingly, to a series of inventions that have moulded so fastidiously the world we live in today: the compass, gunpowder, printing, tea, toilet paper — and football. The story goes that during the Song dynasty (960 to 1279 AD), the Chinese played a leisurely game called “kickball”, or cuju, which mainly required players to keep the ball air-bound with no use of hands allowed. Cuju also ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?