GST Council meet on Monday to try and bridge differences

A fortnight ahead of the start of the session, the Council will on Monday try to find a resolution to vexed issues of administrative turf between the Centre and states as well as the definition of coastal states.

Sources said a shortage of time due to the forthcoming elections in five states could come in the way of finding an early solution to these issues.

However, Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu hoped that the solution to both the issues might be found out at the meeting. He will not attend the meeting but will send an officer to represent the state as he is going to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Uttarakhand Finance Minister Indira Hridayesh told Business Standard some solution to the administrative turf issue has to be found out in a consensus to implement the GST. But the Centre is not agreeing to the states’ demand to give them sole control over assessees up to Rs 1.5 crore of turnover.

It is almost clear that the would not be introduced from April 1, 2017. Even then, a consensus is required for these two issues as industry needs clarity of rules at least three-four months in advance.

The has to be implemented by September 16, 2017, as the Centre and the states would lose their right to impose taxes after that. The focus in on whether the can be implemented by July, if not April 2017.

The administrative control over assesses, known as a dual control in popular parlance, has divided the Centre and the states for some time now.

The states have been demanding sole control over assessees with up to Rs 1.5 crore of turnover, while the Centre wants cross empowerment — control of both the Centre and states over assessees in a pre-determined ratio.

"We want sole control over assessees up to Rs 1.5 crore of turnover, but the Centre is not ready. It wants to control certain proportion with itself," Hridayesh said. She said the Centre and states would sit together and have to find a solution to this vexed issue.

Ramakrishunudu said he hoped this issue is resolved at the meeting on Monday.

To a query on whether the Centre has offered any alternative on dual control, some state finance ministers said neither the Centre nor states have time due to elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

After the previous Council meeting, Jaitley had said, "Dual control is a complex issue. We have not found a solution. The discussion was inconclusive." To a query, he had said the council was not deliberately resorting to voting on administrative turf as this would set a precedent.

Ramakrishnudu said Andhra Pradesh’s stand on the issue of the definition of coastal states was intact. While the Centre wants to take 12 nautical miles beyond coasts as Union Territory and any item sold there, coastal states are averse to this as currently they levy a on these.

"We want a status quo (states should have control over 12 nautical miles inside the sea)," he said.

The state finance minister said it was not only Andhra’s demand but the demand of other coastal states as well. He said about Rs 600 crore a year was realised by the state on the sales of a bunker to foreign going vessels and on gas explored in territorial waters.

After the previous meeting earlier this month, Jaitley had said the Constitution states what is not a part of scheduled state is Union Territory. This issue has been pending in the courts also and is currently before the Supreme Court. The case of states, Jaitley said, was that they should be allowed to levy taxes. Jaitley said a constitutional solution to this vexed issue has to be found. The issue is also sub-judice at present.

Despite being an unrelated issue, has also irked some states, particularly West Bengal, and such states are demanding higher compensation, estimated at Rs 55,000, for revenue-losing states a year.