GST deadlock continues as Centre and states refuse to budge

The deadlock over the GST continued over issues like control of tax payers and taxing high sea trade

The deadlock over the GST continued over issues like control of tax payers and taxing high sea trade

The over the Goods and Services (GST) continued on Wednesday with the and refusing to budge from their respective positions on issues like control of payers and taxing high sea trade, a stalemate that threatens to the rollout until September.



The two-day meeting of the all-powerful Council, the 8th in a row, made little headway in brokering a solution even as non-BJP ruled saw September as more likely deadline for the rollout of the indirect regime.



The next meeting of the Council, headed by Union and comprising state representatives, on January 16 would discuss the issue of jurisdiction over assessees as well as try to reach a finality on taxation of territorial waters.



Kerala Thomas Isaac said the other remaining issues before the Council include ways to fund the compensation to for rollout and participation in Integrated (IGST).



"Working overtime, it should be possible to meet the deadline of September. I am not very optimistic about rolling out in June/July. Because it is a new and lot of complexity involved, it would be better to move in after full preparation. So GST, to my understanding, will be implemented from September," he said.



Isaac said some wanted the revenue from the highest bracket to be shared in 60:40 ratio with the Centre, instead of the present 50:50 sharing.



"There are 4 different rates that have been fixed. Highest bracket is 28 per cent and of this how much will be the and state's share, nowhere in the law it defines and it seems to be taken for granted it is 50:50. Ever since the Independence in the Centre-state financial relation the imbalance has been growing wider and states' rights have been curtailed.



"That can be corrected by ensuring that state's share in will be 60 per cent. Many also supported this. The did not respond to the demand but it was decided to be discussed later," he said.



Isaac said convergence has been growing between the and states. "The seems to be in a mood to rethink some of the positions that the has been adopting... On the whole, the has been taking a step backward and if it really takes one more step backward I think we will have a deal.

Press Trust of India