GST enrolment drive led by 4 BJP-ruled states

Four Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — are leading the race in shifting those who pay the value-added tax (VAT) to the goods and services tax network (GSTN), with more than 70 per cent of the dealers enrolled. Despite the uncertainty over the GST rollout, the GSTN, which stands for the platform as well as the body administering it, is in the process of being made ready on April 1. The GSTN plans to move most of the eight million taxpayers to the portal by the end of January. With the enrolment drive starting ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?