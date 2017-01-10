GST enrolment drive led by 4 BJP-ruled states

GSTN plans to move most of the eight million taxpayers to the portal by the end of January

Four Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states — Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan — are leading the race in shifting those who pay the value-added tax (VAT) to the goods and services tax network (GSTN), with more than 70 per cent of the dealers enrolled. Despite the uncertainty over the GST rollout, the GSTN, which stands for the platform as well as the body administering it, is in the process of being made ready on April 1. The GSTN plans to move most of the eight million taxpayers to the portal by the end of January. With the enrolment drive starting ...

Dilasha Seth