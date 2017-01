(Click on picture for details)

EY spoke to 200 chief financial officers (CFOs), and other top financial professionals, and found that industry was not expecting radical tax changes in the upcoming Budget. But, they believe that the government might try to placate individual taxpayers by increasing the current tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. A snapshot of the survey based on GST, MAT, GAAR, and personal tax: