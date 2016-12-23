Hacker hazard

Hacking groups have always enjoyed a telling presence in cyber space

Hacking groups have always enjoyed a telling presence in cyber space

‘This is our world now. The world of the electron and the switch, the beauty of the baud. We exist without nationality, skin color, or religious bias. You wage wars, murder, cheat, lie to us and try to make us believe it’s for our own good, yet we’re the criminals. Yes, I am a criminal. My crime is that of curiosity. I am a hacker and this is my manifesto. Huh, right, manifesto? You may stop me, but you can’t stop us all’ For many young, inquisitive geeks around the world, Loyd Blankenship is a cult hero — these epochal words were penned by him ...

Dhruv Munjal