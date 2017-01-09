Hamleys plays a country tune

By the end of this year, Hamleys plans to have a network of 45 stores and 50 by March 2018

By the end of this year, Hamleys plans to have a network of 45 stores and 50 by March 2018

India is its third biggest market says British toy chain Hamleys and also the country with its largest brand footprint. In the six years since it first set foot in the country, Hamleys has set up 29 stores, which is almost a third of its global tally of 104 stores and more than the number it has in its home country. While partner Reliance Brands does not share revenue figures for the chain, its CEO Darshan Mehta says that today every Rs 4 out of Rs 10 that is spent on toys in organised trade is spent at a Hamleys store in the country. By the end of this year, Hamleys plans ...

Raghavendra Kamath