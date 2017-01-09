Hamleys plays a country tune

India is its third biggest market says British toy chain Hamleys and also the country with its largest brand footprint. In the six years since it first set foot in the country, Hamleys has set up 29 stores, which is almost a third of its global tally of 104 stores and more than the number it has in its home country. While partner Reliance Brands does not share revenue figures for the chain, its CEO Darshan Mehta says that today every Rs 4 out of Rs 10 that is spent on toys in organised trade is spent at a Hamleys store in the country. By the end of this year, Hamleys plans ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?