Harminder Sahni: Digital money will become mainstream for retailers

Unified product interface will cut cost of digital money transaction to almost negligible

With every passing year the role of technology is increasing rapidly in all aspects of retail business. From basic PoS (point of sales) to warehousing management systems to barcoding and many incremental but significant developments and ecommerce, the impact of technology in the evolution of modern retail is immense. Looking ahead at 2017, I would like to mention some significant changes technology may bring about in online and offline retail. One consumer one view: Millions of consumers with smartphones are either shopping on phone apps or are making payments with apps. The ...

Harminder Sahni