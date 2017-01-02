Harminder Sahni: Digital money will become mainstream for retailers

With every passing year the role of technology is increasing rapidly in all aspects of retail business. From basic PoS (point of sales) to warehousing management systems to barcoding and many incremental but significant developments and ecommerce, the impact of technology in the evolution of modern retail is immense. Looking ahead at 2017, I would like to mention some significant changes technology may bring about in online and offline retail. One consumer one view: Millions of consumers with smartphones are either shopping on phone apps or are making payments with apps. The ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?