Havmor prepares for the next big leap with Lotte

In seventy-three years, Havmor, the Gujarat-based icecream brand, has travelled multiple places; starting from Karachi moving on to Dehradun and Indore, and finally settling in Ahmedabad.

It will now make its next journey, across India, under the banner of South Korea’s Lotte Group, the confectioner best known for manufacturing and marketing chocolate marshmellow pies under the Choco Pie brand. Last week, Lotte acquired Havmor, ranked among the top three ice-cream makers in Gujarat, at two and a half times the latter’s Rs 400 crore annual turnover, its second Indian buy ...