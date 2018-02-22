Here's what the Chinese spent $146 billion on over New Year holiday

China’s traditional Spring Festival splurge continued into the Year of the Dog, with high-tech consumer goods playing a stronger role alongside festive favourites such as movie-going and eating out. Sales at restaurants and shopping malls jumped 10.2 per cent to about 926 billion yuan ($146 billion) during the Chinese New Year holiday from February 15 to 21, compared with last year’s Spring Festival week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Consumer durables such as floor-sweeping robots were particularly popular shopping items. At the box office, takings ...