High on energy

A combination of cuisine, music and design puts Pa Ya Ya on the list of must-visit eateries in Delhi

If you were at the Asian Hawker’s Market in Delhi in October last year, you couldn’t have missed the long queues at the Pa Pa Ya kiosk, with diners waiting eagerly for the signature chilli hoisin duck dog. The juicy moist duck coupled with the crunch of bonito flakes was a huge hit and offered diners in Delhi a prelude of things to come: the launch of Zorawar Kalra’s modern Asian bistro in Select Citywalk Mall in mid-December. The first thing that you notice as soon as you enter Pa Pa Ya is the 70-feet-high domed ceiling, making it one of the tallest ...

Avantika Bhuyan