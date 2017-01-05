Higher order flows key trigger for L&T

Improving share of domestic orders is positive for the firm

The new year has begun on a good note for Larsen & Toubro, with the company gaining a smart city project in Pune (Maharashtra) and a hydrocarbon project in West Asia. While the stock has fallen by seven% in three months, the key trigger remains its healthy order wins. After the second-quarter results, a positive management commentary lifted the Street’s expectation on order inflow in FY17 by five–seven%. But, it needs to be seen if the December quarter (third quarter or Q3) order inflow — Rs 14,788 crore (according to stock exchange filings) — ...

Hamsini Karthik