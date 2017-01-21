Hockey India League: Pass, trap, shoot

Shakya Mitra takes a look at some of the key aspects that could shape this season

Shakya Mitra takes a look at some of the key aspects that could shape this season

The stars to look out for With the world’s best players gracing the league, HIL 2017 is sure to be a spectacle. Here we shortlist some players in each position who could set the league alight. Goalkeepers: P R Sreejesh (Uttar Pradesh Wizards), David Harte (Dabang Mumbai), Vincent Vanasch (Delhi Waveriders), Tyler Lovell (Ranchi Rays) Drag-flickers: Rupinder Pal Singh (Delhi Waveriders), Ashley Jackson (Ranchi Rays), Harmanpreet Singh (Dabang Mumbai), Mink Van Der Weerden (Jaypee Punjab Warriors), Gonzalo Peillat (Uttar Pradesh Wizards), V R Raghunath ...

Shakya Mitra