Honor 6x: Dependable, but nothing special

The phone does not have any drawback, but it does not offer anything extraordinary either

The Honor 5x, launched in 2016, was quite popular and offered more for less. Now Huawei’s latest entrant, the 6x, tries to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps. The mid-segment 6x doesn’t stand out in terms of design. It has a metal chassis with a premium finish, but the back is prone to fingerprint smudges. It is comfortable to hold and supports one-handed usage. It comes with a 5.5-inch display with full HD resolution. The colours are vivid and the brightness level is good enough for outdoors. The phone sports a fingerprint sensor at the ...

Kakoli Chakraborty