Horlicks widens its brand appeal with new ad campaign 'Fearless Kota'

A month ago, health food drink Horlicks attempted something novel. It launched a digital campaign that spoke of exam pressure faced by youth sitting for competitive entrance tests.

Titled ‘Fearless Kota’, the campaign put India’s coaching capital in the spotlight, bringing to the fore an uncomfortable reality — of students committing suicide due to exam pressure in Kota — and the need for emotional support for them. While Horlicks, the country’s largest health food drink, has traditionally addressed mothers and kids through the years and has ...