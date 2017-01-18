How M&M turned SsangYong into an asset

Korean car maker SsangYong’s ownership changed thrice in the 20 years since 1997 but its fortunes didn’t. The company, which got its fourth owner in Mahindra & Mahindra in 2010, finally appears to be emerging out of the woods. SsangYong, which has in the past come out with bestsellers like the Musso and Korando (derived from “Korea can do it”), posted a profit of Rs 128 crore in the nine months ended September 2016, its first tryst with profits since 2007. When M&M bought the bankrupt company with a strife-torn workforce for Rs 2,100 crore, many ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?