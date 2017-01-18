How M&M turned SsangYong into an asset

Once failing company, SsangYong's compact SUV, Tivoli, sells more than any car M&M

Once failing company, SsangYong's compact SUV, Tivoli, sells more than any car M&M

Korean car maker SsangYong’s ownership changed thrice in the 20 years since 1997 but its fortunes didn’t. The company, which got its fourth owner in Mahindra & Mahindra in 2010, finally appears to be emerging out of the woods. SsangYong, which has in the past come out with bestsellers like the Musso and Korando (derived from “Korea can do it”), posted a profit of Rs 128 crore in the nine months ended September 2016, its first tryst with profits since 2007. When M&M bought the bankrupt company with a strife-torn workforce for Rs 2,100 crore, many ...

Ajay Modi