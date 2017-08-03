How regional films are being repackaged to draw brands outside native state

For a long time the Indian film industry was neatly divided into Hindi and regional cinema. But as regional filmmakers begin to package their films to suit a more national audience with better production values, neat subtitling and dubbed versions and; in a small but growing number of cases, multilingual productions, geographical barriers are fast coming down. And this has big national brands such as Airtel, Nestle, Mondelez (Cadbury), Coca Cola, Pepsico and even Chinese brands such as Oppo showing a greater interest in associating with films made in Tamil, Telugu and other Indian ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?