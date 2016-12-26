Immersion of brand experience is the key in the digital age

At the core of brands success is the experience it creates for a fan

At the core of brands success is the experience it creates for a fan

Immersion, not social, cracks the digital code; that is the lesson brands must take away from the year gone by, writes Bharat Bambawale. The year witnessed a manifold increase in brand activity on digital. Apart from the launch of new digital businesses, most branded digital activity was on social media. The approach among brands towards digital so far has hardly been subtle or tactful. Aided and abetted by social channels that are chasing revenue, brands have come across as party crashers. You know the type; gushingly shaking hands, handing out ...

Bharat Bambawale