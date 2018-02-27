Impending US barriers on steel imports will impact Indian industry

Much to the concern of steel exporting countries, including India, the United States has once again begun the exercise to stop further haemorrhage of its long shrinking steel industry with protectionist band-aids. Washington has used Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to conduct an investigation as to whether imports of steel and aluminium risk national security.

Confirming that risk exists, the investigation report has presented President Donald Trump with three trade action options to limit imports further. This has expectedly raised hackles of China and other steel ...