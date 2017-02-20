Improvement in global economic growth should drive markets: Nandurkar

With markets seeing a healthy run-up since their December 2016 low, Mahesh Nandurkar, executive director and India Strategist at CLSA, the Hong Kong-based investment and brokerage entity, tells Puneet Wadhwa investors need to strike a balance between and the growth outlook. As a contra theme, one could look at the information technology sector, he says. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the global financial markets in 2017?

We believe the global growth outlook is steadily improving, thanks to the improvement in the United States (US). We are also seeing this, to some extent, getting factored into stock prices already. In that context, where for a long period of time the markets were moving up more on account of monetary stimulus by global central banks, the key driver will shift to fiscal stimulus. Hopefully, this should have a much better and direct impact on the global growth outlook.

Having said that, we continue to believe the improvement in global growth should be the dominant factor that will drive markets. It would also mean the emerging markets (EMs) and economies will get the beneficial impact of the overall improvement in economic growth.

What is the general mood among foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on India as an investment destination after demonetisation and the Budget proposals?

The foreign investor sentiment is getting impacted by global developments more than local ones. Looking specifically at India, investors have to strike a balance between and the growth outlook. Earlier, India was among the bright stars, given the gross domestic product (GDP) growth potential. This started changing over calendar year 2016 (CY16). The other competing economies are catching up. The growth delta was favouring India, but is not doing so anymore.

Second, a lot of investors who were overweight on India for most of CY15/16 have been gradually changing their stance. In this backdrop, money has shifted away from India into the other EMs. The demonetisation-led slowing in the near term probably gave one more excuse to pull out of Indian markets.

Having said that, I think the investor positioning on India has come down to a small overweight rather being aggressively overweight – what it was 12 months ago. From the Budget proposals’ viewpoint, the clarity on taxes as regards foreign institutional and portfolio investors is a relief.

How do look at this stage?

Indian markets are trading at 17.5 times the one-year forward earnings, around a 10 per cent premium to the historical average. Though the valuation is at a premium, the point is that the Indian economy is at a cyclical low, especially when you look at corporate earnings. So, a slight premium in the price-earnings (PE) multiple on the earnings base, which is depressed, is not a bad deal. We still believe that over the next one year, the Nifty50 (benchmark index on the National Stock Exchange) should deliver close to 10 per cent (total) return, including dividends.

What are your estimates for corporate earnings in FY18 and FY19?

We expect earnings growth of 13-15 per cent for FY18. FY19 is some time away and we do not wish to make any guesses. We did reduce the estimates for (the years ending) March ’17 and March ’18 after the announcement by four percentage points. To that extent, there was no change in growth estimates for FY18 because both the March ’17 and March ’18 estimates have been reduced. Having said that, the December quarter results have been better than expected, barring a few. Since then, we have revised our earnings estimates marginally.

Which sectors surprised positively and which were the laggards?

Those that surprised positively included private banks, consumers, automobiles and cement. The negatives came from pharmaceuticals and telecom, where there were earnings downgrades. We also saw downgrades for public sector banks. The information technology (IT) sector was mixed.

We remain overweight on consumer discretionary (including automobiles and media), and banks and financials, mostly the private sector ones. We are also overweight on global commodities, which includes metals and petrochemicals.