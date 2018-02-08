In 2018, streaming video surge in India will go even more regional

Much has already been written about how digital video became mainstream and the media landscape changed forever in 2017. The ubiquitous smartphone, reduced data prices, better networks, availability of premium content for free (read ad-supported) and of course changing consumer habits have played their role in this.

How is the streaming video market evolving in 2018? I have listed six trends that we see shaping the market over the next couple of years. Streaming video will only go one way—even more regional and vernacular: The biggest growth in media consumption in ...