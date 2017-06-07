Incentive promise for the healthy

New entrant Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched its maiden television commercial (TVC) by focusing on its brand philosophy of “health first”, letting real-life people talk about good health. In doing so, the campaign has joined a host of insurance brands whose advertisements are increasingly focusing on securing one’s future, rather than scaring them into buying products. The campaign, “Sehat hai toh zindagi behad hai”, comes six month after the launch of the health insurance arm of the Aditya Birla Financial Services Group. The ad opens with a ...