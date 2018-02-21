India can't afford to slow down in global race for AI: Google Brain founder

India is facing a dilemma: The country must invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid being left behind, but it fears that jobs will evaporate as automation takes over.

Andrew Ng, adjunct professor, Stanford University; founder, Google Brain; and co-founder of Coursera, tells Alnoor Peermohamed that India must wrest the initiative rather than rely on multinationals, and it needs to move fast as the “window of opportunity may not remain open forever”. Edited excerpts: India is in a dilemma where we have too many people and too few jobs and now AI is putting even ...