Indiabulls plays the tech card to stay ahead

Real estate market is perceived to be in dumps, and demonetisation has dealt it a near-fatal blow

In the two and a half years since its promoters (Sameer Gehlaut, Rajiv Rattan and Saurabh Mittal) decided to part ways in July 2014, the Indiabulls Housing Finance scrip has risen more than twice. In this, the Sameer Gahlaut-controlled company has outperformed peers like HDFC, LIC Housing Finance and DHFL (see On a strong footing). Gagan Banga, the vice-chairman and managing director of Indiabulls, says with discernible satisfaction that his company is where HDFC was in 2008: assets under management of around Rs75,000 crore, and net earnings of around Rs2,400 crore. ...

Bhupesh Bhandari