Indian Angel Network backs pregnancy care platform PregBuddy

Bangalore-based start-up PregBuddy, focused on creating prominence in care for expecting mothers, has raised an undisclosed amount in a round of seed funding from Indian Angel Network.
Other investors that participated in the round included Madhusudhan Kannan, chief business officer of Uber India & Emerging Markets, Jayant Kadambi, co-founder & chairman of YuMe, and Puneet Gupta, COO (News Business), Times Internet, among others.
PregBuddy ensures timely and easy delivery of high-quality medical care. Its platform offers personalised healthcare via peer support, information, expert access for nutrition, fitness and emotional advice, in addition, to affordable access to essential products & services.
PregBuddy claims over 60,000 users, growing 20 per cent month-over-month. Most of their users are first-time moms, living in nuclear families who find the PregBuddy App a useful companion throughout the pregnancy.
Commenting on the investment, lead IAN investor Pradeep K Jaisingh said, “PregBuddy has emerged as an exciting new platform for both caregivers and patients alike, leading to great improvements in patient satisfaction, reduced costs and improved health outcomes.”
