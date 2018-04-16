Indian Angel Network backs pregnancy care platform PregBuddy

Bangalore-based start-up PregBuddy, focused on creating prominence in care for expecting mothers, has raised an undisclosed amount in a round of seed funding from

Other investors that participated in the round included Madhusudhan Kannan, chief business officer of Uber India & Emerging Markets, Jayant Kadambi, co-founder & chairman of YuMe, and Puneet Gupta, COO (News Business), Times Internet, among others.

ensures timely and easy delivery of high-quality medical care. Its platform offers personalised healthcare via peer support, information, expert access for nutrition, fitness and emotional advice, in addition, to affordable access to essential products & services.

claims over 60,000 users, growing 20 per cent month-over-month. Most of their users are first-time moms, living in nuclear families who find the App a useful companion throughout the pregnancy.

Commenting on the investment, lead IAN investor said, “ has emerged as an exciting new platform for both caregivers and patients alike, leading to great improvements in patient satisfaction, reduced costs and improved health outcomes.”