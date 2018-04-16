JUST IN
You are here: Home » Specials » PE/VC

Blackstone could invest $4 billion in India over next 5 years: Report
Business Standard

Indian Angel Network backs pregnancy care platform PregBuddy

PregBuddy claims to ensure timely and easy delivery of high-quality medical care

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

startup, start-up start up, start
Photo: Shutterstock

Bangalore-based start-up PregBuddy, focused on creating prominence in care for expecting mothers, has raised an undisclosed amount in a round of seed funding from Indian Angel Network.

Other investors that participated in the round included Madhusudhan Kannan, chief business officer of Uber India & Emerging Markets, Jayant Kadambi, co-founder & chairman of YuMe, and Puneet Gupta, COO (News Business), Times Internet, among others.

PregBuddy ensures timely and easy delivery of high-quality medical care. Its platform offers personalised healthcare via peer support, information, expert access for nutrition, fitness and emotional advice, in addition, to affordable access to essential products & services.

PregBuddy claims over 60,000 users, growing 20 per cent month-over-month. Most of their users are first-time moms, living in nuclear families who find the PregBuddy App a useful companion throughout the pregnancy.

Commenting on the investment, lead IAN investor Pradeep K Jaisingh said, “PregBuddy has emerged as an exciting new platform for both caregivers and patients alike, leading to great improvements in patient satisfaction, reduced costs and improved health outcomes.”
First Published: Mon, April 16 2018. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements